Dr. Bonner Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ernest Bonner Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Bonner Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Leandro, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Medical Doctors Group Inc.433 Estudillo Ave Ste 206, San Leandro, CA 94577 Directions (510) 969-4166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great, honest & experience doctor.
About Dr. Ernest Bonner Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1992785703
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonner Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonner Jr.
