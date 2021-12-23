Overview

Dr. Ernest Bailey, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at Utah Valley Pediatrics - Timpanogos in Orem, UT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.