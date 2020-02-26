Overview

Dr. Ernest Atkinson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Kingstree, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Musc Health Florence Medical Center, Lake City Community Hospital, Mcleod Health Clarendon and Williamsburg Regional Hospital.



Dr. Atkinson works at MUSC Health Primary Care - Kingstree in Kingstree, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.