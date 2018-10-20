Overview

Dr. Ernest Asamoah, MB CHB is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Sch U Ghana and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital North and Hancock Regional Hospital.



Dr. Asamoah works at Community Health Network in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.