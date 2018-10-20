Dr. Ernest Asamoah, MB CHB is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asamoah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Asamoah, MB CHB
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernest Asamoah, MB CHB is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Med Sch U Ghana and is affiliated with Community Hospital Anderson, Community Hospital North and Hancock Regional Hospital.
Dr. Asamoah works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Diabetes & Endocrinology Consultants8435 Clearvista Pl Ste 101, Indianapolis, IN 46256 Directions (317) 621-1006
-
2
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks6626 E 75th St Ste 500, Indianapolis, IN 46250 Directions (317) 621-1006
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Anderson
- Community Hospital North
- Hancock Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Asamoah?
Cares about his patients and people that suffer from thyroid disorders. Dr Asamoah is the best Endocrinologist I have ever gone to for my Hashimotos
About Dr. Ernest Asamoah, MB CHB
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1427079672
Education & Certifications
- Brown Univ. Sch. Of Medicine
- U Va Sch Med-Roanoke Meml Hosp
- U Va Sch Med
- Med Sch U Ghana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Asamoah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Asamoah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Asamoah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Asamoah works at
Dr. Asamoah has seen patients for Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Asamoah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Asamoah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Asamoah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Asamoah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Asamoah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.