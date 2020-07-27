Dr. Ernest Amegashie, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Amegashie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Amegashie, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Amegashie, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Frederick Health Hospital, Meritus Medical Center and Parkview Whitley Hospital.
Dr. Amegashie works at
Locations
Cardiovascular Center of Hagerstown1219 Mount Aetna Rd Ste 201, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (240) 420-0822
Hospital Affiliations
- Berkeley Medical Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Meritus Medical Center
- Parkview Whitley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is outstanding!
About Dr. Ernest Amegashie, MD
- Cardiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1881788677
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / TWIN CITIES CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amegashie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Amegashie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amegashie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amegashie works at
Dr. Amegashie has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amegashie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Amegashie. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amegashie.
