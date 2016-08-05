Overview

Dr. Ernest Agatstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.



Dr. Agatstein works at West Coast Urology in Downey, CA with other offices in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.