Dr. Ernest Agatstein, MD

Urology
1.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ernest Agatstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.

Dr. Agatstein works at West Coast Urology in Downey, CA with other offices in Inglewood, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    West Coast Urology
    11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 508, Downey, CA 90241 (562) 923-0706
    Paletz/Agatstein Urology Group
    575 E Hardy St Ste 215, Inglewood, CA 90301 (310) 673-3333

Hospital Affiliations
  PIH Health Downey Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • LACare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 05, 2016
    I was severly injured and it affected the area that Dr Agatstein is the master of. Thanks to him, I am looking forward to being able to go to the plate again and go for the fences. Richard Glassman
    Richard Glassman in Seal Beach, CA — Aug 05, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ernest Agatstein, MD

    Urology
    42 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1952386583
    Education & Certifications

    University of California-Los Angeles
    D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    UCLA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ernest Agatstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Agatstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agatstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Agatstein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Agatstein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agatstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agatstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

