Dr. Ernest Agatstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agatstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Agatstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ernest Agatstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Downey, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with PIH Health Downey Hospital.
Dr. Agatstein works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Coast Urology11411 Brookshire Ave Ste 508, Downey, CA 90241 Directions (562) 923-0706
-
2
Paletz/Agatstein Urology Group575 E Hardy St Ste 215, Inglewood, CA 90301 Directions (310) 673-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- PIH Health Downey Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- LACare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agatstein?
I was severly injured and it affected the area that Dr Agatstein is the master of. Thanks to him, I am looking forward to being able to go to the plate again and go for the fences. Richard Glassman
About Dr. Ernest Agatstein, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952386583
Education & Certifications
- University of California-Los Angeles
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- UCLA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agatstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agatstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Agatstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agatstein works at
Dr. Agatstein has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agatstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agatstein speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Agatstein. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agatstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agatstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agatstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.