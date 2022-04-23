Dr. Ernest Afflu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afflu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ernest Afflu, MD
Overview
Dr. Ernest Afflu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE.
Locations
Chemplus Pharmacy Corp1336 Utica Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 756-0918
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everything was excellent
About Dr. Ernest Afflu, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS CHIROPRACTIC COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Afflu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Afflu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afflu has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Afflu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Afflu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Afflu.
