Overview

Dr. Ermias Tilahun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They graduated from ADDIS ABABA UNIVERSITY / GONDAR COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Methodist Hospital Of Chicago, Swedish Hospital and Thorek Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tilahun works at Champaign Dental Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.