Dr. Erlinda Taclob, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Erlinda Taclob, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erlinda Taclob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Taclob works at
Locations
-
1
Renal Hypertension Associates PA100 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07505 Directions (973) 523-0317
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
Ratings & Reviews
She's been my Mom's Dr. for over 35 years. She really cares about her patients that's why she scrutinizes mom's children to make sure we are taking good care of my 87 year old mom. And she is good at her job her mine at 80 years old is sharp as ever.
About Dr. Erlinda Taclob, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184647273
Education & Certifications
- CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taclob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taclob accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taclob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taclob works at
Dr. Taclob speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Taclob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taclob.
