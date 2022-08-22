See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Paterson, NJ
Dr. Erlinda Taclob, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
55 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Erlinda Taclob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paterson, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Taclob works at Paterson Eye Associates in Paterson, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renal Hypertension Associates PA
    100 Main St, Paterson, NJ 07505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 523-0317

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 22, 2022
    She's been my Mom's Dr. for over 35 years. She really cares about her patients that's why she scrutinizes mom's children to make sure we are taking good care of my 87 year old mom. And she is good at her job her mine at 80 years old is sharp as ever.
    — Aug 22, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Erlinda Taclob, MD
    About Dr. Erlinda Taclob, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 55 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184647273
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • CEBU INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erlinda Taclob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taclob is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Taclob has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taclob accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Taclob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Taclob works at Paterson Eye Associates in Paterson, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Taclob's profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Taclob. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taclob.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taclob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taclob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

