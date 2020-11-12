Overview

Dr. Erlinda Rodriquez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rodriquez works at Cigna Healthcare in Chandler, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.