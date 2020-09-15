See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in New York, NY
Dr. Erkan Buyuk, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erkan Buyuk, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Hacettepe University Medical School and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Buyuk works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York
    635 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Hysteroscopy
Female Infertility
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Hysteroscopy

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Humana
    • Locals (any local)
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Sep 15, 2020
    My husband and I known Dr. Buyuk for almost 4 years now. Dr. Buyuk is such a great Doctor. Always listen to our questions and he treats us like a family member. We will definitely recommend Dr. buyuk to anyone who needs a great, kind, and nice caring doctor
    Jamila — Sep 15, 2020
    About Dr. Erkan Buyuk, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, French, Spanish and Turkish
    • Male
    • 1558558452
    Education & Certifications

    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
    • Maimonides Medical Center|Marmara University Hospital
    • Hacettepe University Medical School
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
    • Mount Sinai Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erkan Buyuk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buyuk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buyuk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buyuk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buyuk works at Reproductive Medicine Associates of New York in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Buyuk’s profile.

    Dr. Buyuk speaks French, Spanish and Turkish.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Buyuk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buyuk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buyuk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buyuk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

