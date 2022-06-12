See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Columbia, TN
Dr. Erion Qamirani, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5 (53)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erion Qamirani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center and Maury Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Qamirani works at Mid-Tennessee Bone & Joint in Columbia, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Columbia Office
    1050 N James Campbell Blvd Ste 200, Columbia, TN 38401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marshall Medical Center
  • Maury Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Spondylolisthesis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Erion Qamirani, MD

    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Residency
    Medical Education
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erion Qamirani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qamirani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Qamirani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Qamirani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Qamirani works at Mid-Tennessee Bone & Joint in Columbia, TN. View the full address on Dr. Qamirani’s profile.

    Dr. Qamirani has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spondylolisthesis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qamirani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Qamirani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qamirani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qamirani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qamirani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

