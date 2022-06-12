Dr. Erion Qamirani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qamirani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erion Qamirani, MD
Dr. Erion Qamirani, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Texas A&M University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center and Maury Regional Medical Center.
Columbia Office1050 N James Campbell Blvd Ste 200, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions
- Marshall Medical Center
- Maury Regional Medical Center
He is very knowledgeable and understanding of your problems
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Albanian and Italian
- University of California Medical Center, San Francisco
- University of Toronto, Ontario
- Texas A&M University College of Medicine
