Dr. Erinn Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erinn Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. Erinn Morgan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1924 Alcoa Hwy Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9799
-
2
University After Hours Northshore9625 Kroger Park Dr Ste 300, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 539-2287
-
3
Uhs - University Women's Specialists1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste B300, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9799
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
Dr. Morgan has delivered both of my girls. She made me feel at ease while answering all my questions/concerns from the first office visit to the delivery room. I wouldn’t trust anyone else!
About Dr. Erinn Morgan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1053518886
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / CHATTANOOGA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.