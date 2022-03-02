Dr. Erinn Maury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erinn Maury, MD
Overview
Dr. Erinn Maury, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Millersville, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center.
Locations
Mid-Atlantic Rheumatology231 Najoles Rd Ste 160, Millersville, MD 21108 Directions (410) 787-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Carroll Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Maury spends a lot of time with her patients. I have never had a doctor spend as much time with me or be as thorough as Dr Maury. She cares about your whole health, not just why you are seeing her.
About Dr. Erinn Maury, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Md
- University Of Md
- Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maury has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maury has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Raynaud's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Maury. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maury.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.