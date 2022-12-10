Dr. Erinn Hoekstra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hoekstra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erinn Hoekstra, MD
Dr. Erinn Hoekstra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Grand Rapids Women's Health555 Midtowne St NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions (616) 588-1200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hoekstra is a great doctor. Started seeing her halfway through my pregnancy after moving to town and she not only listened to all of my wants and concerns for the remainder of my pregnancy and labor and delivery but talked through them with me with real consideration and care. 10 out of 10 recommend!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1912105248
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners (Grmep)
- Grand Rapids Medical Education & Research Center for Health Professions/Michigan State University
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Calvin College
