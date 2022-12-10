See All Dermatologists in Wheat Ridge, CO
Dr. Erin Welch, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (57)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erin Welch, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medcal School and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.

Dr. Welch works at Denver Dermatology Consultants - Wheat Ridge in Wheat Ridge, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Boil, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Denver Dermatology Consultants - Wheat Ridge
    3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 110, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 387-7607
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Denver Dermatology Consultants - Denver
    2970 Quebec St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 986-3376
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Boil
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Boil
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Boil
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Fungal Nail Infection
Keloid Scar
Melanoma
Plantar Wart
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans
Acne
Allergy Testing
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Tumor
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Cellulitis
Cold Sore
Condyloma Destruction
Dermabrasion
Excessive Sweating
Fungal Infections
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hidradenitis
Hives
Impetigo
Intense Pulse Light
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Juvederm Ultra Plus
Lipomas
Microdermabrasion
Microneedling
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT)
Photorejuvenation
Pityriasis Rosea
Psoriasis
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment
Radiesse® Injections
Rash
Restylane Defyne
Restylane Refyne
Restylane® Injections
Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
Skin Diseases
Skin Grafts
Skin Infections
Skin Resurfacing
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Venous Sclerotherapy
    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 57 ratings
    Patient Ratings (57)
    5 Star
    (54)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 10, 2022
    Didn't wait long
    Dec 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erin Welch, MD

    Specialties
    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1972594190
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Southwestern|Yale University - Dermatology Dept|Yale University Dermatology Dept
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine &amp; Surgery
    Residency
    Internship
    • Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medcal School
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Lutheran Medical Center
    • St. Anthony North Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Welch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Welch has seen patients for Boil, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    57 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

