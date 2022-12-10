Dr. Erin Welch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Welch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Welch, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Welch, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Wheat Ridge, CO. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medcal School and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Welch works at
Locations
-
1
Denver Dermatology Consultants - Wheat Ridge3455 Lutheran Pkwy Ste 110, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (970) 387-7607Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Denver Dermatology Consultants - Denver2970 Quebec St Ste 200, Denver, CO 80207 Directions (844) 986-3376Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Welch?
Didn’t wait long
About Dr. Erin Welch, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Female
- 1972594190
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern|Yale University - Dermatology Dept|Yale University Dermatology Dept
- University of California At Irvine / California College of Medicine & Surgery
- Exempla Saint Joseph Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medcal School
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Welch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Welch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Welch using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Welch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Welch works at
Dr. Welch has seen patients for Boil, Dermatitis and Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Welch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Welch speaks Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Welch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Welch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Welch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Welch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.