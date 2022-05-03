Overview

Dr. Erin Walling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Walling works at Summit Health in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.