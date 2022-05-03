Dr. Erin Walling, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walling is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Walling, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Walling, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Walling works at
Locations
BMC - Summit Medical Group1501 NE Medical Center Dr, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-2811
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- LifeWise
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Erin Walling is the most communicative doctor I have had. She returns texts promptly and is willing to listen to even the tiniest of your fears. She doesn't make excuses, she fines solutions.
About Dr. Erin Walling, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1659304012
Education & Certifications
- University Az and Affl Hosps
- University of Arizona
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- University Of California, Davis
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walling has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walling accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walling has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Walling works at
Dr. Walling has seen patients for Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walling on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Walling. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walling.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walling, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walling appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.