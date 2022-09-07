Overview

Dr. Erin Wallace, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.



Dr. Wallace works at USMD Mansfield Pediatrics Clinic in Mansfield, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.