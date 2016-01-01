Dr. Walker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Walker, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Walker, MD is a Dermatologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY.
Locations
Dermatology and Laser Center of Charleston2180 HENRY TECKLENBURG DR, Charleston, SC 29414 Directions (843) 556-8886Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Dermatology & Laser Center of Charleston1364 Ashley River Rd, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 556-8886Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erin Walker, MD
- Dermatology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walker has seen patients for Tinea Versicolor, Dermatitis and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Walker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.
