Dr. Erin Valenti, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Valenti, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Locations
Erin Valenti, MD137 Newbury St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (508) 645-8948
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- We do not accept health insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Valenti is an amazing person! She’s the kind of a doctor who talks with you and not at you. She’s a bit quirky but she is as authentic as it gets. She has gently explored challenging areas with me, and when necessary (because it has been at times), firmly advised on next steps especially as it pertained to matters of safety. One more thing, she is part of a rare breed of psychiatrists who are willing to invest more time to understand the underlying issues and the best course of action as opposed to just throwing more pills at patients. She is an amazing doctor to work with.
About Dr. Erin Valenti, MD
- Psychiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1275875353
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Longwood Psychiatry Residency Training Program
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- Harvard University
- Psychiatry
Dr. Valenti has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Valenti accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
