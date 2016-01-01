Overview

Dr. Erin Thackeray, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health-Duluth.



Dr. Thackeray works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.