Dr. Erin Teeple, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Teeple, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Locations
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (800) 416-4441
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Erin Teeple, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1720110166
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery, General Surgery and Pediatric Surgery
Dr. Teeple accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
