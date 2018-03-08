See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Wheeling, WV
Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO

Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
2.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.

Dr. Stoehr works at SAMUEL J BRACKEN JR MD & ASSOC in Wheeling, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Trinity Medical Center East
Compare with other Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Blaise Milburn, MD
Dr. Blaise Milburn, MD
3.3 (3)
View Profile
Dr. Cynthia Gray, MD
Dr. Cynthia Gray, MD
3.6 (13)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Trinity Medical Center East.

Locations

  1. 1
    Erin V Stoehr DO Pllc
    10 Medical Park Ste 300, Wheeling, WV 26003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (304) 242-3900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wheeling Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Symptomatic Menopause
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Symptomatic Menopause
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stoehr?

    Mar 08, 2018
    Dr. Stoehr is very caring. She helped me through a lot of serious problems with my pregnancies & I will never trust any other gynecologist!
    Brittany in Moundsville, WV — Mar 08, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stoehr to family and friends

    Dr. Stoehr's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stoehr

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO.

    About Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO

    Specialties
    • Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487648036
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wv U Ruby Meml
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cuyahoga Falls Genl Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stoehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stoehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stoehr works at SAMUEL J BRACKEN JR MD & ASSOC in Wheeling, WV. View the full address on Dr. Stoehr’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoehr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoehr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.