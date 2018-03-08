Overview

Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.



Dr. Stoehr works at SAMUEL J BRACKEN JR MD & ASSOC in Wheeling, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.