Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoehr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO
Overview
Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO is an Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Wheeling, WV. They specialize in Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Wheeling Hospital.
Dr. Stoehr works at
Locations
-
1
Erin V Stoehr DO Pllc10 Medical Park Ste 300, Wheeling, WV 26003 Directions (304) 242-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Wheeling Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stoehr?
Dr. Stoehr is very caring. She helped me through a lot of serious problems with my pregnancies & I will never trust any other gynecologist!
About Dr. Erin Stoehr, DO
- Obstetric & Gynecologic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1487648036
Education & Certifications
- Wv U Ruby Meml
- Cuyahoga Falls Genl Hosp
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoehr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoehr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoehr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoehr works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoehr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoehr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoehr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoehr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.