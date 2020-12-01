Overview

Dr. Erin Stevens, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Green Bay, WI. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Stevens works at Prevea Health in Green Bay, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.