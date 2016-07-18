See All Psychiatrists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Erin Spearman, MD

Psychiatry
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erin Spearman, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Spearman works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jul 18, 2016
Looked at complete and very complex medical history, listened, worked with other doctors to ensure I received that best care. Followed through on tests and to make sure I was getting the very best care.
Gaylen in Augusta, GA — Jul 18, 2016
About Dr. Erin Spearman, MD

Specialties
  Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  18 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  Female
Gender
NPI Number
  1053498212
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Erin Spearman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spearman is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

Dr. Spearman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spearman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

Dr. Spearman works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Spearman's profile.

Dr. Spearman has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spearman on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spearman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spearman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spearman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spearman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

