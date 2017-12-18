Overview

Dr. Erin Schoor, MD is a Dermatologist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.



Dr. Schoor works at NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group in Commack, NY with other offices in Huntington Station, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acne and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.