Dr. Erin Schoor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Schoor, MD is a Dermatologist in Commack, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Schoor works at
Locations
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group2171 Jericho Tpke Ste 202, Commack, NY 11725 Directions (631) 425-3820
NYU Langone Huntington Medical Group180 E Pulaski Rd Ste E1-900, Huntington Station, NY 11746 Directions (631) 425-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
In addition to being an excellent doctor .. one who is thorough, who listens to your concerns, who returns phone calls, she is kind and compassionate. I would recommend her without any reservations.
About Dr. Erin Schoor, MD
- Dermatology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1689671620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schoor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schoor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schoor has seen patients for Acne and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schoor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Schoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schoor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.