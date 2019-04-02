Dr. Erin Saunders, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saunders is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Saunders, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erin Saunders, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.
Fort Sanders OB/GYN Group PC9314 Park West Blvd Ste 303, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 524-3208
Fort Sanders Obstetrics and Gynecology Group501 19th St Ste 509, Knoxville, TN 37916 Directions (865) 524-3208
Fort Sanders OB/GYN Group220 Fort Sanders West Blvd Ste 302, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 524-3208
Hospital Affiliations
- Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center
- Parkwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Completely AMAZING!!! I would recommend her to everyone I know!! She is straight and to the point, fast and efficient!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1982784807
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Saunders has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Saunders accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Saunders has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Saunders works at
Dr. Saunders has seen patients for Oophorectomy, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Saunders on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Saunders. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Saunders.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Saunders, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Saunders appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.