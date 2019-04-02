Overview

Dr. Erin Saunders, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center and Parkwest Medical Center.



Dr. Saunders works at Fort Sanders OB/GYN Group PC in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Oophorectomy, Encounters for Normal Pregnancies and Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.