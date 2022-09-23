Dr. Erin Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Salinas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Salinas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
Dr. Salinas works at
Locations
-
1
Compass Oncology - Rose Quarter265 N BROADWAY, Portland, OR 97227 Directions (503) 280-1223Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Compass Oncology210 SE 136TH AVE, Vancouver, WA 98684 Directions (360) 944-9889
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Portland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Salinas?
She was recommended by my previous gyn oncologist because of my insurance changed. I started seeing her a few months ago. She was very knowledgeable and kind, always listening to my concerns, never rushed. I feel like I am in good hands. Everyone in the clinic has been very helpful and nice.
About Dr. Erin Salinas, MD
- Oncology
- English
- 1245551845
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- Gynecological Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Salinas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Salinas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Salinas works at
Dr. Salinas has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.