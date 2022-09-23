See All Oncologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Erin Salinas, MD

Oncology
5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erin Salinas, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Portland, OR. They completed their fellowship with University of Iowa Hospitals &amp; Clinics

Dr. Salinas works at Compass Oncology - East in Portland, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Compass Oncology - Rose Quarter
    265 N BROADWAY, Portland, OR 97227 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 280-1223
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Compass Oncology
    210 SE 136TH AVE, Vancouver, WA 98684 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 944-9889

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Portland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erin Salinas, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • 1245551845
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Iowa Hospitals &amp;amp; Clinics
    • John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
    • Gynecological Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Salinas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Salinas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Salinas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Salinas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Salinas has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Salinas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Salinas. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Salinas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Salinas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Salinas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

