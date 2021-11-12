See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Littleton, CO
Dr. Erin Riggle, MD

Pulmonary Disease
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erin Riggle, MD is a Pulmonologist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Littleton Adventist Hospital, Rose Medical Center and Sky Ridge Medical Center.

Dr. Riggle works at Colorado Pulmonary Intensivists, PC in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Embolism, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Colorado Pulmonary Intensivists, PC
    15 W Dry Creek Cir, Littleton, CO 80120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 952-1100
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Littleton Adventist Hospital
  • Rose Medical Center
  • Sky Ridge Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 12, 2021
    I was very late for my last appointment and was still allowed to wait for my turn to see dr Riggle .so she made time to take care of my concerns. Always professional and caring people ..
    — Nov 12, 2021
    About Dr. Erin Riggle, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Years of Experience
    • 13 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003004771
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Neurocritical Care and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Riggle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riggle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Riggle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Riggle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Riggle works at Colorado Pulmonary Intensivists, PC in Littleton, CO. View the full address on Dr. Riggle’s profile.

    Dr. Riggle has seen patients for Pulmonary Embolism, Low Blood Oxygen Level and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Riggle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Riggle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riggle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riggle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riggle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

