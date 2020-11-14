Dr. Erin Pratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Pratt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Pratt, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They completed their fellowship with Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Dr. Pratt works at
Locations
Acadiana Allergy Asthma and Immunology Center LLC101 Rue Fontaine Bldg 2, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 484-1414
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center
- Opelousas General Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It has been amazing to have such a compassionate doctor whom is truly worried about your condition and is trying their best to help you figure it out.
About Dr. Erin Pratt, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- English
- 1124297627
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- LSU
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pratt works at
Dr. Pratt has seen patients for Acute Sinusitis, Asthma and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pratt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pratt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pratt.
