Overview

Dr. Erin Phillips, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler, Longview Regional Medical Center and UT Health Athens.



Dr. Phillips works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic - Douglas in Tyler, TX with other offices in Mineola, TX and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.