Dr. Perucci has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Perucci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Perucci, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arlington, VA. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Perucci works at
Locations
-
1
Northern Virginia Physicians To Women Ltd.1635 N George Mason Dr Ste 300, Arlington, VA 22205 Directions (703) 525-8800
-
2
Inova Obstetrics and Gynecology-Dulles South24801 Pinebrook Rd Ste 204, Chantilly, VA 20152 Directions (703) 722-2512
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perucci?
Dr.Perucci delivered my twins and I couldn't have been happier with her bedside manner and the decisions she made for my family. I have just switched offices to follow her to her new practice!
About Dr. Erin Perucci, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1689808222
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perucci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perucci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perucci works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perucci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perucci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perucci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perucci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.