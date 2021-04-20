Dr. Erin Patton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Patton, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Patton, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Patton works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners at Greenwich Village, 3rd Floor7 7th Ave, New York, NY 10011 Directions (646) 973-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If I could I would give Dr. Patton all the stars in the world! I’ve been seeing Dr. Patton for over 11 years, since I was diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease. She has literally saved my life! She is so kind, sweet, knowledgeable and caring. She goes out of her way to make sure you are well and comfortable. She discusses with you your health issues and plans of treatments. She has even called me on weekends to check on me when I’ve been ill, she has even called me when I travelled far away to make sure I was doing well after the long flight. She’s an excellent doctor ????
About Dr. Erin Patton, MD
- Rheumatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1053531566
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York Downstate Medical Center College Of Medicine
Dr. Patton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Arthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Patton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.