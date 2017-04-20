Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majors is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM
Overview
Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Encinitas, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas.
Locations
Core Orthopaedic Medical Center332 Santa Fe Dr Ste 110, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 943-6700
Encinitas Podiatry Group501 N El Camino Real Ste 201, Encinitas, CA 92024 Directions (760) 436-8667
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital Encinitas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I am currently a patient of Dr. Majors. She has an excellent bedside manner, thoroughly explains things, is very knowledgeable & instantly put me at ease. I had a Bilateral Bunionectomy & although recovery will take time, Dr. Majors has made it all worth it. I was so happy & impressed with her work seeing my feet unbandaged for the first time. There was very little swelling and the new x-rays looked great. She clearly cares for her patients & is dedicated to achieving the best results possible!
About Dr. Erin Paige Majors, DPM
- Podiatry
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1356656482
Education & Certifications
- Kentucky Podiatric Residency Program At Norton Audubon Hospital
- Temple University School of Podiatric Medicine
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Majors. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majors.
