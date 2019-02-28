Overview

Dr. Erin O'Rourke, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.



Dr. O'Rourke works at Ankle & Foot Of Edmonds in Edmonds, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.