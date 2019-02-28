Dr. Erin O'Rourke, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Rourke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin O'Rourke, DPM
Overview
Dr. Erin O'Rourke, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Swedish Edmonds Campus.
Locations
Stevens Foot Ankle Llp7315 212th St SW Ste 103, Edmonds, WA 98026 Directions (425) 775-6996
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Edmonds Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best or at least one of the best. She explains things so you can understand. She is concerned with problems that you have. She is very personable. She is easy to talk to.
About Dr. Erin O'Rourke, DPM
- Podiatry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1073691473
Education & Certifications
- American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons
- Flowers Fifth Avenue Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University Of Siena / Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Rourke speaks Chinese.
