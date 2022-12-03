Dr. Erin Okazaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okazaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Okazaki, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Okazaki, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI.
Dr. Okazaki works at
Locations
SHMG Neurology and Clinical Neuropsychology - Beltline2750 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49525 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 7:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:30pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 25 Michigan St Ne, Grand Rapids, MI 49503 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Took time to listen and explain things
About Dr. Erin Okazaki, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1760747877
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okazaki has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okazaki accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Okazaki using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Okazaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okazaki works at
Dr. Okazaki has seen patients for Seizure Disorders, Epilepsy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okazaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Okazaki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okazaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okazaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okazaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.