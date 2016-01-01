Overview

Dr. Erin Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Dallas Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nguyen works at Garland Health Center-parkland in Garland, TX with other offices in Mesquite, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.