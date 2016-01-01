See All Oncologists in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. Erin Newton, MD

Medical Oncology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erin Newton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They completed their residency with University Hospital Of Cleveland

Dr. Newton works at The University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Bone Cancer, Breast Cancer and Myeloma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana University Health University Hospital
    550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 944-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Indiana University Health North Hospital
  • IU Health Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma, Large-Cell Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Erin Newton, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • English
    • 1285698084
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital Of Cleveland
    • Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Newton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Newton works at The University Hospital in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Newton’s profile.

    Dr. Newton has seen patients for Bone Cancer, Breast Cancer and Myeloma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Newton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Newton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

