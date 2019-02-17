Dr. Erin Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Newman, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Newman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.
Dr. Newman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Magnolia Ob/gyn3600 Gaston Ave Ste 601, Dallas, TX 75246 Directions (214) 377-1699
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Newman?
Dr. Newman is literally the best gynegolist I’ve ever been to! No matter where I live in the metroplex, I will always stay with her. She has such good bedside manner and is extremely knowledgeable. I know gynecologists don’t always have a lot of time for each appointment, but I have never felt rushed and she’s very good at answering all my questions.
About Dr. Erin Newman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1396919866
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
- University of Texas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Newman works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.