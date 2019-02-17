See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Erin Newman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (31)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erin Newman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center.

Dr. Newman works at MAGNOLIA OB/GYN in Dallas, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Magnolia Ob/gyn
    Magnolia Ob/gyn
3600 Gaston Ave Ste 601, Dallas, TX 75246
(214) 377-1699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 17, 2019
    Dr. Newman is literally the best gynegolist I've ever been to! No matter where I live in the metroplex, I will always stay with her. She has such good bedside manner and is extremely knowledgeable. I know gynecologists don't always have a lot of time for each appointment, but I have never felt rushed and she's very good at answering all my questions.
    Jordan in Dallas, TX — Feb 17, 2019
    About Dr. Erin Newman, MD

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    15 years of experience
    English
    1396919866
    Education & Certifications

    Baylor University Medical Center
    U Of Tx Med Sch At Houston
    University of Texas
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Newman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Newman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

