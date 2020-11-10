Dr. Erin Nelson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Nelson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Erin Nelson, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mary Greeley Medical Center.
Dr. Nelson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Des Moines University Foot and Ankle3200 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312 Directions (515) 271-1731Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mary Greeley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson?
Did a fantastic job on my foot & ankle. Pain free for the first time in 5 years!
About Dr. Erin Nelson, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1336255025
Education & Certifications
- North Shores U Hosp
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- University Of Northeran Iowa
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.