Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Erin Murphy, DO
Dr. Erin Murphy, DO is a Pulmonologist in Santa Maria, CA.
Santa Maria Specialty Health Center300 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I was very scared with my illness which luckily flared up so she got to see what happens. She took her time, was thorough with me and is interested in working with my other dr.’s.
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Female
- 1972995835
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
- Marian Regional Medical Center
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.
