See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Santa Maria, CA
Dr. Erin Murphy, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Erin Murphy, DO

Pulmonary Disease
5 (5)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Erin Murphy, DO is a Pulmonologist in Santa Maria, CA. 

Dr. Murphy works at Santa Maria Specialty Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Santa Maria Specialty Health Center
    300 S Stratford Ave, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Murphy?

Nov 20, 2022
I was very scared with my illness which luckily flared up so she got to see what happens. She took her time, was thorough with me and is interested in working with my other dr.’s.
Kathy Roach — Nov 20, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Erin Murphy, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Erin Murphy, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Murphy to family and friends

Dr. Murphy's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Murphy

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Erin Murphy, DO.

About Dr. Erin Murphy, DO

Specialties
  • Pulmonary Disease
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Female
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1972995835
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
  • Marian Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Murphy has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Murphy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Murphy works at Santa Maria Specialty Health Center in Santa Maria, CA. View the full address on Dr. Murphy’s profile.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Murphy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Murphy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Murphy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Murphy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.