Dr. Erin Murphy, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Murphy, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Locations
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 353-0231Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Murphy's wonderful caring and loving approach immediately put my parents at ease. Despite mom's original negative diagnosis at a Columbus hospital, she had hope again. A plan was formulated and executed. Mom's tumor vanished. However, mom suffered a hip fracture In a fall. At 79 years of age the hip surgery caused a huge mental setback, along with copd issues despite having quit smoking 35 years prior. Dr. Murphy's (and staff's) loving care blessed us with 5 additional years with mom.
About Dr. Erin Murphy, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English
- Female
- 1780853564
Education & Certifications
- Radiation Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
