Overview

Dr. Erin Moore, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph East.



Dr. Moore works at Baptist Health Medical Group Family Medicine in Lexington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.