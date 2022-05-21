See All Vascular Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Erin Moore, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.6 (12)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erin Moore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center

Dr. Moore works at Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, PA Baptist Downtown Office in Jacksonville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, PA Baptist Downtown Office
    836 Prudential Dr Ste 1804, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 644-3302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Shunt Creation Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Thromboendarterectomy or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Arterial Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Effort Vein Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Therapy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Removal of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 21, 2022
    I was very impressed with my very first encounter with Dr. Erin Moore's Office Coordinator/Manager, Erica was very professional, proactive, and has a warm personality. It's evident that she enjoys what she does, as evidenced by the follow-up after following up to see if she could assist me, even after she had been off for a couple of months. Coincidentally, I did have additional questions pertaining to a previous visit, which Erica went the extra mile to assist me with. I have been at doctors' offices whereas the Front Desk Staff leave a lot to be desired, making it very difficult to follow up with the doctor, so I don't bother to return. I am very pleased with Dr. Moore and Erica.
    Felicia Johnson — May 21, 2022
    About Dr. Erin Moore, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1033119037
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Naval Med Center
    Residency

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.