Dr. Erin Moore, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erin Moore, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They completed their residency with Naval Med Center
Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates, PA Baptist Downtown Office836 Prudential Dr Ste 1804, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 644-3302
- HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Beaches
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was very impressed with my very first encounter with Dr. Erin Moore's Office Coordinator/Manager, Erica was very professional, proactive, and has a warm personality. It's evident that she enjoys what she does, as evidenced by the follow-up after following up to see if she could assist me, even after she had been off for a couple of months. Coincidentally, I did have additional questions pertaining to a previous visit, which Erica went the extra mile to assist me with. I have been at doctors' offices whereas the Front Desk Staff leave a lot to be desired, making it very difficult to follow up with the doctor, so I don't bother to return. I am very pleased with Dr. Moore and Erica.
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1033119037
- Naval Med Center
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography, Atherosclerosis and Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.