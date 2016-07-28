Dr. Erin McKelvey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKelvey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin McKelvey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin McKelvey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Medina, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Medina Hospital.
Locations
1
Professional Obgyn Inc.970 E Washington St Ste 5F, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 725-5282
2
Akron General Medical Center1 Akron General Ave, Akron, OH 44307 Directions (330) 725-5282Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
3
Medina Hospital Laboratory1000 E Washington St, Medina, OH 44256 Directions (330) 725-5282
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
She is very easy to talk to, takes time to answer all your questions. She will even answer questions submitted through the MyChart system.
About Dr. Erin McKelvey, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKelvey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McKelvey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKelvey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKelvey has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKelvey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McKelvey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKelvey.
