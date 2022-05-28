Dr. Erin Mateer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mateer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Mateer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Erin Mateer, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital.
Spring Hill4003 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 263-2600Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Advanced Women's Health Center11343 Cortez Blvd, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 592-0225Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmSundayClosed
Advanced Women's Health Center221 Mariner Blvd, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Directions (352) 666-0544Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Nature Coast Surgical Specialists11373 Cortez Blvd Ste 208, Brooksville, FL 34613 Directions (352) 592-0225Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mateer is friendly, knowledgeable, and thorough. He staff is awesome!
- Gynecology
- English
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Mateer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mateer accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mateer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mateer has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mateer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Mateer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mateer.
