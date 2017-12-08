Overview

Dr. Erin Mariano, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mariano works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Ocala, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.