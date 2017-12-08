See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Ocala, FL
Dr. Erin Mariano, MD

Sports Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Erin Mariano, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Ocala, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Melbourne Regional Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mariano works at The Orthopaedic Institute in Ocala, FL with other offices in Melbourne, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Orthopaedic Institute
    1710 SE 16TH AVE, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 620-1900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Applewood
    2801 SE 1st Ave Ste 300, Ocala, FL 34471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 237-9298
  3. 3
    1344 S Apollo Blvd Ste 2D, Melbourne, FL 32901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 724-1084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Melbourne Regional Medical Center
  • Rockledge Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Ankle Fracture
Bone Disorders
Fracture Care
Ankle Fracture
Bone Disorders
Fracture Care

Treatment frequency



Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Erin Mariano, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477796803
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

