Dr. Erin Manning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Erin Manning, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.
Dr. Manning works at
Locations
Hospital For Special Surgery525 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (646) 714-6138
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital For Special Surgery
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Manning was extremely thorough in both her initial examination and the follow-ups. She is knowledgeable and curious, a good combination for neurological issues which are often difficult to diagnose. She also had a great way of interacting with me as a patient - very kind and pleasant, not at all rushed, and explaining the various tests. She is an excellent communicator. Finally, I showed her report to a surgeon at another institution, who was very impressed with her evaluation.
About Dr. Erin Manning, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Emory University
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
Dr. Manning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Manning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.
