Dr. Erin Manning, MD

Neurology
4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Erin Manning, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital For Special Surgery.

Dr. Manning works at Georges Sylvestre, M.D. in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hospital For Special Surgery
    525 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 714-6138

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hospital For Special Surgery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cranial Trauma
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Cranial Trauma
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 02, 2018
    Dr. Manning was extremely thorough in both her initial examination and the follow-ups. She is knowledgeable and curious, a good combination for neurological issues which are often difficult to diagnose. She also had a great way of interacting with me as a patient - very kind and pleasant, not at all rushed, and explaining the various tests. She is an excellent communicator. Finally, I showed her report to a surgeon at another institution, who was very impressed with her evaluation.
    Westchester, NY — Oct 02, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Erin Manning, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295978625
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Residency
    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    Internship
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center & Case Western Reserve University
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Erin Manning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Manning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Manning works at Georges Sylvestre, M.D. in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Manning’s profile.

    Dr. Manning has seen patients for Cranial Trauma, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Manning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

