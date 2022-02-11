Dr. Erin Macdonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Macdonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Erin Macdonald, MD
Overview
Dr. Erin Macdonald, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They graduated from St. George's University Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.
Locations
Mercy Medical Group2110 Professional Dr Ste 105, Roseville, CA 95661 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 380, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is reestablishing what it means to have doctor patient relationships. Shoots you straight on your health and her recommendations. Very conversational. Considerate and caring.
About Dr. Erin Macdonald, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
- 1881039063
Education & Certifications
- University Of Hawaii School Of Medicine|University of Tennessee Health Science Center - Memphis, TN
- St. George's University Of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
