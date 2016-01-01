Overview

Dr. Erin Longley, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with St. Clare Hospital and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.



Dr. Longley works at Federal Way Group Health in Federal Way, WA with other offices in Lakewood, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

